BHA Vs BOU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Brighton and Hove Albion will host Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Both the sides currently lie in the bottom half of the Premier League table and would be looking for a win to cap off 2019. Keep reading as we discuss the BHA vs BOU Dream11 match preview, team news and line-ups.

🔢 How we stand ahead of tomorrow, brought to you by @cliniccenteruk.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7CaCOIBFFe — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 27, 2019

BHA vs BOU team preview

Brighton currently lie 15th in the Premier League as they are tied on 20 points with their opponents Bournemouth. Both the side have won just 4 games while losing 9 times so far. The Seagulls are winless in their last four fixtures since beating Arsenal at the Emirates on December 6. Meanwhile, the Cherries have managed just 2 wins in their last 14 games. The wins, however, came against top-six hopefuls Manchester United and Chelsea. Eddie Howe's side have been blighted with injuries with most of his senior defenders currently on the bench.

BHA vs BOU team news

Brighton: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Solly March (groin)

Bournemouth: Adam Smith (ankle), Arnaut Groeneveld (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee), David Brooks (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Nathan Ake (hamstring), Simon Francis (knee)

BHA vs BOU predicted line-ups

Brighton: Matthew Ryan (GK), Martin Montoya, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Daniel Burn, Aaron Mooy, Dale Stephens, Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, Davy Propper

Bournemouth: Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Diego Rico, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Jack Stacey, Joshua King, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, Andrew Surman, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson

BHA vs BOU Dream11 top picks

Captain: Neal Maupay

Vice-captain: Ryan Fraser

BHA vs BOU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Matthew Ryan

Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Daniel Burn, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook

Midfielders: Ryan Fraser, Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard, Joshua King

Attackers: Callum Wilson, Neal Maupay

BHA vs BOU Dream11 prediction

Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth

Please note that the BHA vs BOU Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.