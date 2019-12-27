Rodgers Says, 'It Will Be Nearly Impossible To Stop Liverpool After 4-0 Thrashing'

After being battered by Liverpool in a 4-0 defeat at King Power Stadium, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said that it will be nearly impossible to stop Liverpool from claiming their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Firmino went on to score the first goal of the match for Liverpool in the 31st minute before the Reds scored 3 goals in a span of nine minutes with goals from James Milner in the 71st minute followed by a goal from Firmino in the 74th minute and a goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 78th minute.

'Liverpool have a lot of quality and experience'

Rodgers said that the current Liverpool team have a lot of quality and experience in the team to win matches. The Leicester City manager said that after defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City, he was aware of the fact that his squad was not ready to challenge big clubs in the league. He also said that based on how they've played, the results have placed them at the second position.

Jurgen Klopp said that the club was not thinking about the Premier League title as of now, adding that they were focused on their next games against Wolves, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United. He further added that the number of points does not make a difference.

Klopp also said this was not Liverpool's best performance of the season. He said that his team played an exceptional match against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and an amazing game against Arsenal. Talking about their match against Leicester, Klopp said that this was the kind of performance that the team needed, adding that the players were rarely troubled in the game because they gave their best in the game against Brendan Rodger's men.

Liverpool thrash Leicester City on boxing day

The Premier League clash between Leicester City and Liverpool on Boxing Day was one of the most anticipated matches of the season as it was the contest featuring the two top teams of this season. However, Liverpool arguably put up one of their most complete performances this season thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's exploits as they beat their new rivals 4-0 in their backyard.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Alexander-Arnold ensured that the Premier League leaders are ahead by a massive 13 points in the standings, although it will be interesting to see how third-placed Manchester City fare against the Wolves on Friday.

