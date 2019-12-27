"Manchester United Can't Replicate City's Style Of Play," Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United claimed a thumping 4-1 win over Newcastle United in Matchday 19 of the Premier League 2019-20. Anthony Martial bagged a brace while Rashford and Greenwood's excellent efforts saw them on the scoresheet. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the United team looked very pleased. Moreover, everyone got a glimpse of vintage Manchester United as they banked the much-needed three points. Boss Ole Gunnar, in a post-match interview, stated that Manchester United can not play the 'tiki-taka' style of football like Manchester City can.

Ole Gunnar thinks United will have to muscle their way out:

Manchester United looked to be struggling throughout the season. Ole, in an interview, said that Manchester United didn't lose hope even when they went a goal down on Thursday. The 46-year-old insisted that Manchester United will have to make it hard for the opposition to play against them.

"We can't play tippy-tappy football and can't, at this moment in time, play like City - only City can do that," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters. He further added that Manchester United will have to show energy and selflessness in every single game if they want to get on with their rebuilding process. Manchester United are currently on the seventh spot of the points table. They will next face Burnley FC in their Matchday 20 clash of the Premier League 2019-20.

