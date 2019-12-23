BLK Vs WIG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Blackburn will host Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on Monday night. While Blackburn is vying for a promotion spot, Wigan is amidst a heated relegation battle in the Championship. Keep reading for BLK vs WIG Dream11 team news, match preview and predictions.

Date: Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Time: 1:15 AM IST

BLK vs WIG match preview

Blackburn currently lie 10th in the Championship with 34 points after 22 games. They have won 10 games while losing 8 and having drawn 4 so far. The home side are currently on a 6-game unbeaten run, having last lost to Leeds United on November 9. Blackburn coach Tony Mowbray would be eager to extend the run on Monday night against a struggling Wigan.

Wigan Athletic lie 24th in the league with a mere 18 points after 22 games. They have won just 4 games and lost 12 games so far. Wigan beat Nottingham Forest on October 20 and since then have endured a difficult winless run (10 games). However, after two back-to-back draws, Wigan will be hoping they can better the result on Monday night.

BLK vs WIG team news

Blackburn: Derrick Williams (calf), Gregory Cunningham (cruciate ligament), Sam Hart (knee)

Wigan: Daniel Fox (groin), David Marshall (unknown)

BLK vs WIG predicted line-ups

Blackburn

Christian Walton (GK), Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Tosin Adarabioyo, Stewart Downing, Corry Evans, Lewis Travis, Adam Armstrong, Bradley Dack, Joe Rothwell, Daniel Graham

Wigan

Jamie Jones (GK), Nathan Byrne, Kal Naismith, Cedric Kipre, Antonee Robinson, Lee Evans, Sam Morsy, Gavin Massey, Josh Windass, Michael Jacobs, Jamal Lowe

BLK vs WIG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Christian Walton

Defenders: Tosin Adarabioyo, Stewart Downing, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Bradley Dack, Joe Rothwell, Corry Evans, Josh Windass, Lee Evans (Vice-Captain)

Attackers: Adam Armstrong (Captain)

BLK vs WIG Dream11 prediction

Blackburn 3-1 Wigan

Please note that these predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game.