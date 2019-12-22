Manchester City Still Liverpool's Biggest Threat In Premier League Glory: Jamie Redknapp

Former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp is of the opinion that Manchester City is the biggest threat in Liverpool's way of lifting their first Premier League in 20 years as Pep Guardiola's team reduced the deficit to 11 points with a 3-1 win over Leicester City. Redknapp is of the opinion that City will not give up their fight for a third straight Premier League title. The former player said that if by chance Liverpool were to give up their lead and lose the title, that threat would only come from Guardiola's men.

Redknapp said that City showed a lot of quality in the way they played against Leicester City, adding that they were the best in terms of holding the ball and even when they lost possession. He said that City wants to win the title and are gunning for a third straight crown, adding that it would be a miracle if a team manages to beat Liverpool to the finish line.

Jamie Carragher said that Liverpool's main priority is to win the Premier League title even though they won the Club World Cup for the first time in the 127 year history with a 1-0 win over Flamengo in Qatar. Carragher said that Liverpool have already bowed out of the Carabao Cup and City have reached the semifinals where they play against Manchester United, adding that the two best teams in the league are Liverpool and Manchester City.

Talking about Kevin De Bruyne's amazing performance against Leicester City, Carragher said Bruyne was his favourite player, wishing the midfielder was a Red instead of a City player. Carragher said that the way Bruyne is playing looks as if he is the biggest player in the Premier League.

Pochettino to Manchester City?

As reported by SunSport, Pochettino wants to land his next job either at Manchester City or Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under tremendous pressure this season and if United's management decides to axe him, Pochettino will be the leading contestant to grab the Old Trafford job. However, it's not the same situation with Pep Guardiola. There are rumours that Guardiola will himself hang his boots from the managerial position at City as he only has a year left in his contract, which can make City opt for Mauricio Pochettino to replace the Spaniard.

