Mauricio Pochettino Keen To Replace Pep Guardiola At Manchester City: Report

It has almost been a month since Tottenham Hotspur parted their ways with Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine is one of the highest-rated managers in the world now but is yet to make his next managerial move. Pochettino was highly rumoured to join the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, even during his days as Spurs' manager. Real Madrid seemed to be the most interested to rope in Pochettino as Zinedine Zidane's successor. But that move is off the shelf now and probably, there are a couple of reasons behind that such as the Los Blancos are performing reasonably well under Zidane as compared to the last season and the fact that Pochettino is more interested in managing a Premier League side rather than any other European club.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to land in Manchester?

As reported by SunSport, Pochettino wants to land his next job either at Manchester City or Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under tremendous pressure this season and if United's management decides to axe him, Pochettino will be the leading contestant to grab the Old Trafford job. However, it's not the same situation with Pep Guardiola. There are rumours that Guardiola will himself hang his boots from the managerial position at City as he only has a year left in his contract, which can make City opt for Mauricio Pochettino to replace the Spaniard.

However, all the three teams: Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United, are currently looking fine with their managers as each of them has a different set of objectives. Real Madrid have now settled themselves from the post-Cristiano Ronaldo-trauma. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer wants to rebuild a team of youngsters and is focusing more on the academy players like the great Sir Alex Ferguson once did. While Pep Guardiola will look to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy which is missing from City's trophy cabinet.

Mauricio Pochettino scoring a hole in one in foot golf is the feel good Friday content we all need! ⛳⚽ pic.twitter.com/sm6j3Lzyvi — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 20, 2019

