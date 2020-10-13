Borussia Dortmund To Name 15-year-old Prodigy In UEFA Champions League Squad?

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have no dearth for young talents in its ranks. In fact, the club have some of the most talented youngsters in the world, including the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland. The Signal Iduna Park-based outfit are set to introduce another sensational talent in the first team, who has wreaked havoc in the youth team - Youssoufa Moukoko.

Champions League news: Borussia Dortmund to include Youssoufa Moukoko

According to reports in Germany, Borussia Dortmund have decided to include 15-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko in the Champions League squad this season. Although the club had already submitted a 25-man list for the European club competition, in which he was not included, there's a provision for the B-list as well and he remains eligible to be included.

The Champions League B-list is reserved for young, homegrown talent and Youssouffa Moukoko could easily breakthrough into the list. Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, while speaking to Bild, has confirmed the reports. 'Yes, it's true. We will register Youssoufa for the Champions League via the B-list', he said.

Who is Youssoufa Moukoko? Youngster might debut against Club Brugge in November

But, following the Champions League rules, Youssoufa Moukoko will have to wait until he turns 16 to be included in the B-list. Interestingly, the young starlet turns 16 on November 20 and will be eligible to play Borussia Dortmund's home game against Belgian side Club Brugge, in the following four days.

If Youssoufa Moukoko manages to bag minutes in the Champions League game on November 24, he will become the youngest-ever player to play in the competition. Currently, former Chelsea defender Celestine Babayaro holds the record of being the youngest participant in the top club competition in Europe.

Champions League news: Youssoufa Moukoko trains with first team

Besides, Youssoufa Moukoko also holds the record of being the youngest player to play in the UEFA Youth League when he made his debut against Barcelona in September last year, while also becoming the youngest scorer in the competition after his goal against Inter Milan.

Despite being 15, Youssouffa currently plies his trade with the Under-19 team of Borussia Dortmund. He has also been training with the first team of the Bundesliga giants under the watchful eyes of Lucien Favre but is yet to make his debut in the domestic league, citing the 16-age eligibility.

Image courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Instagram