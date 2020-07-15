Jude Bellingham Snubs Man United's Red Carpet, Agrees £22.5m Move To Borussia Dortmund

Much sought after English midfielder Jude Bellingham's decision to join Borussia Dortmund has reportedly startled Manchester United. The Red Devils were confident of getting hold of Birmingham City's teenager but reports from Germany claim that Dortmund are on the brink of poaching the player. Manchester City and Bayern Munich were also in the race to sign Jude Bellingham. However, Dortmund are just a few steps away from signing the young prospect for a reported sum of £22.5 million. Jude Bellingham is expected to sign a three-year deal with Dortmund in the coming weeks with Birmingham set to be in for a huge windfall if and when Bellingham is sold by Dortmund in the future.

Manchester United transfer news: Jude Bellingham to Dortmund has Red Devils stunned

Manchester United were optimistic regarding their approach to sign Jude Bellingham and the teenager's decision to join Dortmund has reportedly stunned the club. Manchester United officials tried their best to bring the player to Old Trafford, even giving him a tour of the AON Training Complex with the help of Sir Alex Ferguson. According to The Athletic, a club source stated: “I can’t see why he is making the decision so soon. Imagine if United win the Europa League and FA Cup, qualify for the Champions League, is that not a more attractive option than Borussia Dortmund?"

Manchester United transfer news: Jude Bellingham to Dortmund nearing completion

Borussia Dortmund are understood to have agreed wages of around €3m per year with Jude Bellingham, more than #mufc were prepared to pay. United saw Bellingham as a player for the next 10 years and had to factor in the financials at this stage of his career #mulive [@honigstein] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 15, 2020

Manchester United transfer news: Jude Bellingham could have made it big at United

According The Athletic's report, Manchester United officials believe that Jude Bellingham had a great opportunity of breaking into the side's first team despite being just 17. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's actions have made it clear that he believes in encouraging young talents and Bellingham could have been a great addition to Manchester United's squad. The likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have emerged as great prospects after making their debut from the youth team this season. Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo also joined the club when he was just 18 and went on to become one of the best players in modern-day football.

(Source: Jude Bellingham/Instagram)