Mario Gotze Joins PSV On A Two-season Deal After Dortmund Contract Ends

A 22-year-old youngster took the world by storm back in 2014. The player named Mario Gotze had the world at his feet after he came off the bench to bag the winner for Germany in the World Cup final against Argentina. The future seemed bright for the German midfielder back then. However, his career has experienced a downturn of late. After failing to establish himself with Borussia Dortmund, Mario Gotze has now agreed to a move to PSV Eindhoven.

Mario Gotze to PSV: World Cup hero's struggles at Dortmund

Mario Gotze was roped in by Bayern Munich in 2013 after four seasons at the Signal Iduna Park. He managed 114 appearances in three seasons in Munich, netting 36 goals in all competitions. A lack of game time saw him return to Dortmund in 2016. His second stint did not quite go according to plan as his role was largely restricted to the bench.

He managed a mere 104 appearances with 14 goals across all competitions. After spending four seasons with Dortmund in his second stint at the Signal Iduna Park, Mario Gotze became a free agent in June this year. The midfielder failed to establish himself at the club, largely due to his injury issues. Mario Gotze was deemed excess to requirements by Lucian Favre this summer.

Mario Gotze to PSV announced

Give him a warm ♥️🤍 welcome!

MARIOOOO GÖTZEEEEEEE 😍#MeisterMario — PSV International (@psveindhoven) October 6, 2020

Taking advantage of Mario Gotze's situation, PSV Eindhoven have signed him on a two-season deal. Speaking to the club's official website after the transfer, the 28-year-old claimed that he was training regularly to stay fit despite being without a club. Gotze added that he was eager to return to full training with his new teammates.

Mario Gotze to PSV: Midfielder ready for a new challenge

Mario Gotze revealed that he had offers from several clubs across Europe. The likes of AC Milan, Hertha Berlin, AS Roma and Lazio were reportedly keen on signing the midfielder. However, being a man of feeling, Gotze said he took his own decision and agreed to join the Eredivisie outfit.

He claimed that he was set for a new challenge and believed that it will be a very smooth transition for him from the Bundesliga to Eredivisie. It is unclear if he will make it to the matchday squad for PSV when they come up against PEC Zwolle on October 18.

