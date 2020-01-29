Erling Haaland Has Hidden Release Clause Involved In Borussia Dortmund Contract

Erling Haaland has taken the world by storm with his freakish performance this season. The 19-year-old made a name for himself while playing for RB Salzburg. Haaland outscored everyone except Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League group stage round. After that, his side got eliminated out of the competition. Borussia Dortmund have made the signing of the season by grabbing the emerging superstar for just €20 million. Other European giants like Manchester United and Juventus were bidding for Erling Haaland but Borussia Dortmund successfully bagged the player for close to nothing.

Erling Haaland release clause

Erling Haaland has already scored five goals in 59 minutes for Borussia Dortmund. He got on the scoresheet thrice in his first game for Borussia Dortmund. He then scored a brace in the second game. Erling Haaland has a contract with Borussia Dortmund till 2024 but the deal has a hidden clause involved. As per reports, Erling Haaland's contract with Borussia Dortmund contains a release clause which will become active in 2021. According to SportBILD, Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge enforced the hidden clause on Borussia Dortmund and the Germany-based club had to agree in the end.

League goals in 2020:



Manchester United

4️⃣ in 3️⃣6️⃣0️⃣ minutes



Erling Haaland

5️⃣ in 5️⃣9️⃣ minutes pic.twitter.com/UZDYyXtYLh — Goal (@goal) January 24, 2020

The inclusion of the clause means that any club can sign Erling Haaland for just €75 million. Erling Haaland is a gift that just keeps on giving. Dortmund signed Haaland for a bargain sum. Other clubs can also bid for the player in the coming season. For now, Haaland is a Dortmund player. It remains to be seen if he is able to live up to the expectations in the coming season.

