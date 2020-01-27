Real Madrid Called David Silva For Years, Man City Star Never Considered Joining Them

David Silva is considered as one of the greats in the English Premier League. He is known as a 'maestro' for his brilliant skills. David Silva has a knack of finding the gaps and feeding his strikers with beautiful assists. He spent a major part of his career in Manchester City. He is spending his last year in a blue jersey. However, it won't be a shocker to assume that David Silva was approached by many European giants during his 10-year reign at Manchester City.

Real Madrid wanted young David Silva

David Silva recently revealed that he was approached by Real Madrid when he was a teenager. Silva added that Real Madrid made many attempts to sign the Manchester City ace. He disclosed why he didn't join the Spanish giants in a documentary - Made in Gran Canaria. City released it to celebrate his decade at the club. David Silva explained that he went to trials for Real Madrid in Valdebebas. His father denied all the offers as he thought his son wasn't ready to leave home at such a young age.

Muchas gracias al @ManCityES y a todas las personas que me han ayudado a recorrer este camino. Es un orgullo ver lo que te deja el fútbol. Espero que lo disfruten. Disponible en CITY+ 💻📺📱https://t.co/EdUdb9BfAk pic.twitter.com/7teC6d2W1k — David Silva (@21LVA) January 23, 2020

David Silva said, “After that, I didn’t go again [to mainland Spain]. Real Madrid would call me year after year, but I didn’t go. The following year I went back to my town where I played until I was 14.”

The 34-year-old later joined Valencia. After that, he was loaned out to Celta Vigo before becoming a permanent player at Los Ches. David Silva then joined Manchester City in 2010. He went on to score 74 goals and bagged 137 assists in 419 games. David Silva has won four Premier League trophies with Manchester City.

