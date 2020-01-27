Jesse Lingard Scores After 366 Days, Man Utd Fans React To End Of Goal Drought

Tranmere hosted a strong Manchester United side for their 4th round clash of the FA Cup on Sunday. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed side were not in the mood to show any mercy to the second division team. They slotted in six goals to enter the next round of FA Cup. Skipper Harry Maguire scored his first goal for Manchester United. Interestingly, Phil Jones also made it to the scoresheet.

The talking point of the match was that Jesse Lingard finally broke his goal drought after more than one year. He scored his first goal of the season. Jesse Lingard has been on the receiving end for his poor performances in recent months. He bagged the man of the match award for his performance against Tranmere.

Fans react to Jesse Lingard's goal

Jesse Lingard has more goals than Lacazette in 2020 🤣 — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) January 26, 2020

Jesse Lingard is destined to do great things in league one. Man Utd are just holding him back — Kemi (@TheKemi_Y) January 26, 2020

Jesse Lingard Scored

Harry Maguire Scored

Phil Jones scored and its not OWN GOAL!



THE END IS NEAR!! pic.twitter.com/XwXHThtU58 — @PharzzyArts!! (@Faruq63169930) January 26, 2020

Tranmere 0-6 Manchester United

Manchester United found 5 goals in the first 45 minutes to humiliate Tranmere in their own backyard. Harry Maguire (10'), Diogo Dalat (13'), Jesse Lingard (16'), Phil Jones (41') and Anthony Martial (45') made it to the scoresheet in the first half. Manchester United's Mason Greenwood scored the only goal in the second half from a penalty. The 18-year-old has now scored in 7 different competitions this year. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had some positives to take from their thumping win. Manchester United will next face Manchester City for the second leg of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

