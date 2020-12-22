Boss Frank Lampard Urges Chelsea To 'keep Pushing' For More After 3-0 Win Over West Ham

Getting back to winning ways is not enough for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as he asserted that there are more challenges waiting for his side and the players should keep pushing themselves to prove that they can be even better.

The 'Blues' finally got back to winning ways after having suffered back-to-back losses with a comfortable 3-0 win over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

'I still want more': Frank Lampard

"It feels okay but I still want more. We want to keep pushing and we have that desire for more. We know anyone can beat anyone, this season more than most, so we have to keep pushing," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. "The higher we can aim, the more level-headed we can stay after wins and we can just prove that we can be better. We've got tough games coming up over Christmas so there are more challenges to come for us to deal with," he added.

Chelsea make easy work of West Ham

The Blues had kept the 'Hammers' at bay right from the word 'Go' as the visiting team never really managed to rediscover their rhythm. Brazilian central defender Thiago Silva drew first blood in the 10th minute and a brace from English striker Tammy Abraham in the 78th and 80th minute respectively helped the home side register a much-needed win.

How important was this win for Chelsea?

The London-based club desperately needed a win in order to get back to winning ways as they had tasted two defeats in a gap of two days. They had suffered back-to-back away losses against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers and by doing so, it was the first time that 'The Pensioners' ended up losing consecutive fixtures in the Premier League for the first time in over a year. Before suffering those two consecutive defeats, the five-time EPL winners had enjoyed an unbeaten run in nine games.

By the virtue of this win, Cesar Azpilicueta & Co. who were at eighth have now leapfrogged to the fifth spot in the Premier League points table with seven wins from 14 matches and 25 points in their tally. They will next be seen in action during an away fixture against a struggling Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

