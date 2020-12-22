Van Dijk Injury Update: Liverpool Star Takes Significant Step In Recovery From Knee Injury

On Monday, Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk took to social media to offer a further fitness update as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury. The Dutch stalwart, who is in line to miss the remainder of the season, posted a 26-second video clip of himself doing gym work and even kicking a football. Van Dijk's ACL injury came during the Merseyside derby in October, following a horror tackle from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Virgil van Dijk injury update: Liverpool star posts video of himself training in the gym

Just six weeks after his knee surgery, Van Dijk has been captured on video lifting weights and working on the resistance in his right leg at the NAS Sports Complex in Dubai. The 29-year-old posted a video on social media with the caption "step by step" highlighting the progress being made in his recovery.

Step by step.. pic.twitter.com/kkFluSl3ZW — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 21, 2020

Van Dijk was seen performing a series of exercises including keepy-ups, simple passing drills and working with weights in the gym. It was a clear indication that Van Dijk is making significant strides in his attempt to be back available to help Liverpool's Premier League title challenge next year, despite being unable to play a major role for the Reds this term.

Van Dijk recovery video sends Liverpool fans into bedlam

To say Van Dijk's injury update sparked a positive reaction from Liverpool fans would be an understatement. On Twitter, one wrote, "How is this man recovering so fast? Is he a man or a machine?" while another added, "Got tears in my eyes watching this clip of Van Dijk training". An optimistic third wrote, "VVD gonna be back this season for us!!"

When Oxlade-Chamberlain did his ACL, it was three months between his “back with the ball” social media post in November 2018 and him returning to full training in February 2019 - which suggests Van Dijk could be back late March after his post today pic.twitter.com/OuuYYB5WbI — Jimmy Rice (@JimmyRiceWriter) December 21, 2020

By the look of van Dijk’s little training video, I’d be amazed if he’s not in the squad for the Newcastle game. — John McMahon (@JohnMcMah0n) December 21, 2020

When will Van Dijk return to action for Liverpool?

Only last month, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that Van Dijk's recovery was going "well". The German said, "Considering the circumstances, he (Van Dijk) is doing really well. His knee looks good for a knee with that surgery and the time he had since the surgery. So, yes, of course, we are in contact and he's doing well, that's true."

However, despite Van Dijk's return to light training, there is still a long way before he returns to the pitch. Some reports claim that Van Dijk may return for Liverpool towards the end of this season but it remains to be seen whether the Reds will rush their club-record signing back into action.

Image Credits - Virgil van Dijk Instagram