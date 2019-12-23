Blaise Matuidi Reveals He Wanted To Quit Football After PSG's 6-1 Defeat Against Barca

One of the most classical football matches played in recent times will be the second leg between Barcelona and PSG in the round of 16 of Champions League 2016-17. Barcelona hosted the Paris-based team on March 9, 2017, after facing a shocking 4-0 defeat at Parc des Princes. However, the Catalans changed the direction of the wind when the Unai Emery-led side entered the Camp Nou stadium. Neymar Jr inspired Barcelona clinched a 6-1 win over PSG and knocked them out of the tournament.

Blaise Matuidi was heartbroken

It was one of the most memorable nights for everyone related to the football club Barcelona. However, it was a night to forget for PSG and their fans all over the globe. The situation of PSG players after the match was bad and it affected them very deeply. Former PSG star and current Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi revealed that he almost decided to quit football after the shameful defeat.

Blaise Matuidi, while talking with RMC Sport, stated that he did not want to play football anymore after the loss. He had this thought in the dressing room. Matuidi recalls that it was a very difficult moment for the whole team and he was very ashamed of himself. However, Matuidi cruised past the tough times after the match and is now playing for Juventus. Matuidi also won the latest edition of FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. Matuidi (while talking about his time with PSG) stated, “There were fantastic moments, wonderful.”

Blaise Matuidi has a new friend in Juventus. It is none other than the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

Gonzalo Higuain passes the captains armband to Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano then gives the captaincy to Blaise Matuidi👏🏻



pic.twitter.com/La9cYEE7s2 — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) December 15, 2019

