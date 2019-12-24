Sergio Aguero Voted As The Most Iconic Premier League Player Of The Decade By Fans

BBC Sports' Premier League iconic players of the decade list is out and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has topped it. Aguero clinched the top spot with 26% of the votes. Players like Kevin De Bruyne and Luis Suarez have not been included in the list. BBC only considered those players who've played at least four seasons in Premier League in this decade. Sergio Aguero, arguably, deserves the player of the decade award for his outstanding spell at Manchester City. He has been the flagbearer for the Blues and has played a prominent part in City's quest to EPL glory.

Top three players as voted:

1. Sergio Aguero (26%)

(251 appearances; 173 goals; 45 assists)

Sergio Aguero is the sixth all-time top goalscorer of Premier League with 173 goals to his name. Kun has now scored 20 or more goals in five consecutive seasons. He is also Manchester City's top scorer of all time.

2. James Milner (12%)

(305 appearances; 35 goals; 52 goals; 63 clean sheets)

James Milner has made over 300 appearances in this decade while playing for Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool. Milner has won five major trophies in the decade which includes two Premier League titles and a Champions League.

3. Jamie Vardy (11%)

(193 appearances; 96 goals; 27 assists)

Jaime Vardy made a £1 million move to Leicester City when the Foxes were playing in the Championship. Vardy netted just five times in his first Premier League season. However, he went on to score 24 goals in Leicester City's Premier League winning season. Vardy has already scored 17 goals in 18 appearances this season.

Other players who made it to the list:

4. Wayne Rooney

5. Vincent Kompany

6. Frank Lampard

7. Harry Kane

8. David Silva

9. Eden Hazard

10. David de Gea

11. N'Golo Kante

12. Robin van Persie

13. John Terry

14. Yaya Toure

15. Raheem Sterling





