Jose Mourinho After Son Heung-min's Red Card: 'VAR Is Killing Premier League'

Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho is not of fan of VAR. The Special One was furious after Son Heung-Min was sent off in the second half during Tottenham's loss to Chelsea on Sunday. During the post-match interview, Mourinho expressed his frustration and claimed that VAR is killing the 'best league in the world'. He also confirmed that the club have appealed against the red card shown to Son Heung-Min.

🗣"I hope Rüdiger recovers from the broken ribs, for sure he will have some broken ribs".



Tottenham vs Chelsea: A third red card in 2019 for Son Heung-Min

Spurs were outplayed at home by Chelsea. They eventually lost 2-0 and VAR made some major calls during the game. First, VAR awarded a penalty to Chelsea after Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga comically brought down Marcos Alonso in the box. Then, VAR made a major call in the second half when Son Heung-Min appeared to kick Antonio Rudiger. Although the on-field referee chose not to show a red card, VAR intervened to overturn referee Anthony Taylor's decision and send off Son for the foul.

🔹 Following his red card against Chelsea, Heung-Min Son has received a three-match suspension, beginning with the Brighton fixture on Boxing Day. pic.twitter.com/MOqgFUUxSw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 23, 2019

Jose Mourinho - VAR is killing the game

During the post-match interview, Jose Mourinho expressed his frustration stating that VAR referee Paul Tierney got the decision wrong. While Mourinho admired the Premier League as a whole, he added that the VAR is changing its characteristics and is in a way killing the 'best league in the world'. The on-field referee Anthony Taylor made the call that it wasn't a red card for Son. Mourinho believes that in such situations, the referee's situation must stand (who was apparently five metres away from the incident).

"VAR was supposed to support football, to bring truth to the spectacle. They did that with the penalty decision and they killed the game with Son's decision." - Jose Mourinho

An alarming trend for Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has now lost three games with Tottenham since taking over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino. They lie seventh in the Premier League, six points off fourth-placed Chelsea. Spurs have conceded 14 goals in just eight games under Mourinho which should be a major concern for the Portuguese. Tottenham will aim to bounce back in the Premier League when they host Brighton next on Boxing Day.

