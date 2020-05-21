Thibaut Courtois Relieved To Reunite With Madrid Teammates, Says LaLiga Push Will Continue

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois believes that Real Madrid still have a chance to win the LaLiga this season. Thibaut Courtois expressed his joy at rejoining his Real Madrid teammates in training this week. After Bundesliga, the Spanish top-tier league is reportedly set to resume from June. LaLiga clubs were granted permission to resume group training for the first time in two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Real Madrid (56) are currently trailing by two points behind LaLiga table-toppers, Barcelona (58). Thibaut Courtois is optimistic about Los Blancos' chances of usurping Barcelona's place at the top of the table.

Thibaut Courtois talks about Real Madrid winning the title amid coronavirus Spain crisis

In an interview with Real Madrid TV on Tuesday, Thibaut Courtois stated that everyone in Real Madrid is looking forward to restarting LaLiga and keep fighting to win it. "We couldn't wait to be back at training after two months, being together as a team and despite it being a bit different, it is always nice to come back to Valdebebas to have the training," Thibaut Courtois said. "Training at home is different, but I think everyone did well, everyone did what the coach has said and everyone keeps fit, everyone is pretty strong." Thibaut Courtois stated that goalkeepers were lucky because they were allowed to train with the 'keeper's coach last week. "This week, allowing small groups, team-mates can shoot at us, at least, and you feel it is a real session," added Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid training resumes

Coronavirus Spain: Real Madrid training resumes

Real Madrid players resumed training last week after two months in the COVID-19-forced lockdown. As per reports in Spain, the LaLiga return is set to go through by June 12. Players from Spanish top-flight sides were reportedly tested for coronavirus before they resumed training. Real Madrid players were seen at Valdebebas for their coronavirus check-up towards the end of last week. Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale among others accompanied Zinedine Zidane during the coronavirus check-up. The games will be played behind closed doors to avoid the spread of the disease amid the coronavirus Spain crisis.

