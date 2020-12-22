Brazil Great Ronaldinho's Mother Struggling In Intensive Care After Contracting COVID-19

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho has had a tumultuous year, marked by a jail term following the fake passport allegations in Paraguay, alongside brother Roberto de Assis Moreira. It appears there's no relief for him in hindsight as he struggles again on the personal front. In an emotional tweet, the former Barcelona superstar has revealed his mother has contracted the novel coronavirus and was struggling for her life.

Ronaldinho mother COVID-19: Dona in intensive care

Ronaldinho's Twitter was abuzz on Monday after one of his tweets took his fans by surprise and grief. The Brazilian football legend revealed that his mother is battling the novel coronavirus. She was being provided with every possible treatment in the intensive care, claimed the 40-year-old.

Queridos amigos, minha mãe está com Covid e estamos na luta para que ela se recupere logo. Ela está no centro de tratamento intensivo, recebendo todos os cuidados. Agradeço desde já as orações, as energias positivas e o carinho de sempre. Força mãe 🙏🏾 — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) December 21, 2020

Ronaldinho expressed his gratitude towards his fans and well wishers for their prayers and blessings for his mother Dona Miguelina Elói Assis dos Santos. He also expressed the hope that his mother emerges stronger than ever. Wishes have been pouring in from his former clubs as well his fans alike, for the speedy recovery of his mother.

Barcelona wish speedy recovery to Dona

🙏 Desejamos que a tua mãe se recupere logo, @10Ronaldinho. Muita força para toda a tua família. — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_br) December 21, 2020

Barcelona, the club which witnessed Ronaldinho's prime magic, helping them clinch the Champions League in 2006, sent out a message of support for the Brazilian and his mother. Responding to the tweet, Barcelona expressed speedy recovery for the recovery of his mother.

Fans flood Ronaldinho's timeline with his picture in Atletico Mineiro shirt

Besides, Brazil-based club Atletico Mineiro tweeted a picture of the Brazilian legend alongside his mother in the club's shirt. The tweet, which when translated in English, read, "The Atletico family wishes a speedy and prompt recovery to our dear Dona Miguelina Elói Assis dos Santos."

A Família Atleticana deseja pronta recuperação para a nossa querida Dona Miguelina. A Massa está com vocês! pic.twitter.com/4nML8vkIIT — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) December 21, 2020

Interestingly, Ronaldinho spent three seasons at the Brazilian-based club, between 2012 and 2014. During his three-season stint, he managed to make 85 appearances for the club, while also netting 27 goals in all. His impact at the club could be comprehended from the fact that fans have flooded Ronaldinho's Twitter timeline with the image of the two donning the club shirt, apart from a banner being unfurled during one of the earlier games.

Image courtesy: Atletico Twitter