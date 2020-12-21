Real Madrid 2020 Review: Zidane's Magic, No 'galactico' Signings And Uncertainty

The departure of club superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Zinedine Zidane in the summer of 2018 brought about waves of struggle for Real Madrid after a three-in-a-row Champions League triumph. After more than a half a season and two managerial sackings, Zidane was convinced to take charge again by president Florentino Perez. Although he could not turn the club's fortunes immediately, Los Blancos did clinch the LaLiga title the following season, apart from the Spanish Super Cup glory.

Also Read | PSG may offload Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in 2021 due to financial issues

Real Madrid 2019-2020 LaLiga triumph ahead of Barcelona

Real Madrid had a blistering start to the LaLiga 2019-2020 campaign with a win against Celta Vigo. Thibaut Courtois, whose signing from Chelsea was being scrutinised in his debut season, went on to declare his importance under Zidane.

His performances earned him the Zamora Trophy for conceding just 20 goals in 34 games. The Spanish giants, on their way to LaLiga glory, managed to concede the second-least goals, apart from Atletico Madrid in the competition.

Zidane's record against their league rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were particularly impressive. Real Madrid under the French legend are still undefeated at the Camp Nou. Most recently, the defending LaLiga champions crushed both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid this season.

No signings after Real Madrid 2019-2020 triumph

President Perez made it clear that no signings will be made in the previous summer window owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But the club did earn sufficient revenue with the sale of several key players including the likes of James Rodriguez and Achraf Hakimi.

While Rodriguez was sold to Everton, Hakimi sealed a move to Inter Milan. Moreover, Bale's struggling relationship with Zidane suggested that the Wales international could seek an exit. Although a permanent switch could not be realised, he did join Spurs on a season-long loan.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos was offered to Barcelona before Real Madrid move, claims presidential hopeful

Real Madrid season review: Eden Hazard injury trouble continues

Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in 2019 with a hope that the Belgium winger will usher in a new era at Bernabeu and continue the legacy established by Ronaldo. But his stint with the club has been far from impressive with injuries playing the spoiler ever since.

Most recently, the former Chelsea winger was seen limping off in the LaLiga clash against Alaves, having recovered from the novel coronavirus. Since his famous move to the Spanish capital, Hazard has sustained nine injuries, the most for a single club in his career.

Interestingly, his Chelsea spell saw him miss out on just 20 games during his seven-season stint due to injuries. However, he has already missed out of 46 games on the sidelines for the defending LaLiga champions, with Zidane growing increasingly frustrated with his absence from the squad.

Also Read | Eden Hazard injury crisis worsens, Real Madrid ace to miss out on El Clasico 'again'

Zidane's Real Madrid record mesmerises fans

Zidane has time and again proved his role and importance at the club. Most recently, when the team were on the brink of a Champions League exit following the defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk, fans demanded his sacking with reports of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino being touted as his replacement.

Moreover, Real Madrid's stumbling form in LaLiga put additional pressure on the boss. But Zidane managed to reverse the situation for the better. Los Blancos went on to smash Borussia Monchengladbach to finish as Group B leaders in the Champions League group stage.

Their campaign in LaLiga also witnessed a massive improvement, with the club on a three-game winning spree, including the one against current league leaders Atletico Madrid to emerge as the joint-leaders in the competition. Zidane has now guided the club to 152 wins while racking up 11 titles as of yet.

Also Read | Ronaldo Nazario names THE BEST he's ever played and trained with

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos Instagram