Brazil Legend Ronaldo Picks Chores Champions League Style Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

Two-time World Cup winner, Ronaldo Nazario was spotted in a hilarious video at home completing his chores amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The COVID-19 lockdown has forced people to remain indoors amid the spread of the deadly disease that has already claimed over 185,000 people across the world. However, the former Brazil forward entertained fans with the Champions League style draw to do his work at home, picking out chores from fruit bowls.

Brazil legend Ronaldo entertains fans amid COVID-19 lockdown

Ronaldo, who is the second-highest goalscorer for Brazil, decided his fate for work at home from a fruit bowl. The decision to do his chores in the family was similar to the Champions League draw where he met a rather unusual opponent. The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the football world and football icons have tried to remain positive despite the spread of the deadly bug. Ronaldo became the latest football legend to share a hilarious video of his duties as a father amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Coronavirus pandemic: Brazil legend Ronaldo's draw reads doing the dishes

In a recently released video by footballsantander, 43-year-old Brazil icon Ronaldo was seen picking out fruits from a bowl with the Champions League anthem playing in the background. The former Brazil striker added the feeling of a Champions League draw to predict the chores he was set to accomplish amid the coronavirus pandemic. Having shuffled from the first bowl, Ronaldo picked up an orange that read 'Daddy' on the fruit. While displaying it to the camera, Ronaldo then picked up an apple from the second bowl that read 'Dishes'. Ronaldo seemingly met his match and was then spotted near the kitchen sink with dishes waiting to be cleansed. A rather underwhelmed Ronaldo still managed a smile before heading over to the sink to complete his task. In the comments below, the Brazilian left a comical comment stating, 'It was a tough draw'.

COVID-19 lockdown: Retired Brazil star Ronaldo picks himself to do the dishes

