Arsenal Could Face Problems In The Transfer Market Despite Stan Kroenke's Cash Injection

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the suspension of Premier League action for the past six weeks. The pandemic has already resulted in huge financial losses to clubs including North London giants Arsenal. Despite Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke's promise to make a massive cash injection into the club, reports suggest that the club will still struggle with finances which potentially restrict the Arsenal transfer market spend. Along with a restricted transfer budget, Arsenal could potentially lose up to five first-team players including captain and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal transfer market: Aubameyang, Lacazette could leave Arsenal

Staring at a potential financial crisis, reports suggest that the Gunners could let five players leave including the likes of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his strike partner Alexandre Lacazette. With club-record signing Nicolas Pepe's transfer fee to be paid in instalments, the available Arsenal transfer market spend will be restricted. Aubameyang is entering the last 12 months of his contract and is reportedly looking for a substantial increase to his £200,000 a week wage, and the Gunners are ready to cash in, rather than let him leave for free.

Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi, Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil and Ainsley Maitland-Niles may all become available for transfers in a bid to increase the Arsenal transfer market spend. The money raised from the sales will then be utilised by the Gunners for funding Mikel Arteta's squad overhaul. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, out on loan, is also likely to be loaned out and will reportedly be put up for sale this summer.

Arsenal transfer market: Stan Kroenke to suffer losses after NFL stadium delay

Despite a 12.5 percent wage cut agreed by the playing squad, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is staring at heavy losses due to the delay in construction over his NFL side LA Rams' new stadium. Kroenke's new Los Angeles Rams stadium is reportedly $2 billion over budget and is unlikely to open in July with the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti suggesting no large gatherings will take place in the city at least till the end of the year. The SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was expected to host its first event on July 25, and while stadium work has continued despite the lockdown, two workers testing positive for coronavirus has hampered their plans.

Arsenal transfer market: Layvin Kurzawa, Ryan Fraser on Gunners' radar

Arsenal's transfer market decisions have not quite paid off in recent times and offering Mesut Ozil a £350,000-a-week contract is seen as one of those. The Gunners are looking at cheap alternatives when the transfer market begins and are linked with potential free agents Layvin Kurzawa and Ryan Fraser. Arsenal will also be keeping an eye on the loan market and will likely to try and bring Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid.

Arsenal have been linked with Philippe Countinho, James Rodriguez and Ousmane Dembele, but those names can be cast aside considering the current financial situation. However, Thomas Partey could be a likely transfer target with Atletico Madrid interested in bringing Alexandre Lacazette on board. A swap deal, therefore, could be on the cards.

