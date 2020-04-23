Brazilian Ronaldo Claims 'Real Ronaldo' Talk Must Be Boring For Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazil football legend Ronaldo Nazario took the world by storm with his phenomenal performances for the national team as well as the clubs he starred for. The two-time World Cup winner was often considered as one of the best ever to grace the game. A few years later, a young Portuguese rose to fame at Old Trafford, often cherished for his skills with the ball - Cristiano Ronaldo. Since then, the two superstars with identical names have often been the subject of comparison, with questions like 'Who is the real Ronaldo?' coming to the fore. Ronaldo Nazario recently opened up on the comparisons between the two.

Ronaldo Nazario: Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best alongside Lionel Messi

During an interaction with fans on Instagram Live, Fabio Cannavaro asked the Brazilian his thoughts on the 'Real Ronaldo' issue. The former Inter Milan striker revealed that it must be "boring" for Cristiano Ronaldo to hear that he was not the real Ronaldo. He also claimed that the two could not be compared, asserting that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain one of the best in the history of football, like Lionel Messi, for the impressive numbers he has racked up.

Ronaldo's illustrious career

Ronaldo Nazario enjoyed no considerable success for both club and country over his career. He was crowned as the FIFA World Player of the Year thrice during his illustrious career, while enjoying successful spells with the likes of Inter Milan, Barcelona, Real Madrid as well as AC Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo dominates alongside Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has emerged as arguably one of the best football stars in the history of the game alongside Lionel Messi. The duo has been dominating football for over a decade. The Juventus superstar's trophy cabinet boasts of five Ballon d'Or awards along with five Champions League titles that he won with Manchester United and Real Madrid, while he has been striving to win the Champions League with Juventus. He also won the Euros with Portugal in 2016 along with the UEFA Nations League last season.

