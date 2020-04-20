Wayne Rooney Has His Say In Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has opened up on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, choosing the former over the latter. The two arch-rivals have been on top of their game for more than a decade with the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry being unparalleled in contemporary football.

Messi vs Ronaldo debate: Wayne Rooney picks Barcelona captain

Two goals and Man of the Match.



Not a bad way to win your first trophy, @WayneRooney!#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/yOcubGXCLT — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) April 19, 2020

Former Man United midfielder Wayne Rooney has claimed that Barcelona star Lionel Messi is the best player in the world, ahead of his former teammate and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Rooney was asked on his choice between the two sporting greats. The Derby County star stated that despite his friendship with Ronaldo, he will choose the Barcelona captain.

Messi vs Ronaldo debate: Cristiano Ronaldo killer inside the box, says Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney described Cristiano Ronaldo as a killer inside the penalty box. However, Lionel Messi tortures his opponents before he kills them, said the 34-year-old. The former England international’s statement has raised eyebrows considering the fact that he and Ronaldo formed a formidable duo at Man United, winning three consecutive Premier League titles along with a Champions League victory in 2008.

Messi vs Ronaldo debate: Duo's records unbelievable, says Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney asserted that when he watches Lionel Messi play, it seems visible that he is having fun on the field. He, however, lauded the duo for having changed the game in its entirety in the past decade, while also appreciating their extraordinary goalscoring numbers. The 2008 Champions League winner feels that their records are unlikely to be matched in the coming years.

Wayne Rooney MLS career

Wayne Rooney MLS career began with his move to DC United in 2018. The former Man United star signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the MLS side. Within 14 months of his contract, Rooney agreed to return to England with EFL Championship side Derby County as a player cum coach.