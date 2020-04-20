David Beckham Indulges In Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate, Has His Pick

Manchester United legend David Beckham has picked Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, over Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The two have dominated the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) debate in football over the past 12 years and have often tried to edge past each other in their ambition to win several accolades in their respective careers.

Ronaldo vs Messi debate: David Beckham picks Lionel Messi

David Beckham was recently asked about his preference in the Ronaldo vs Messi debate. He claimed that the Argentine international was in a class of his own. It was impossible to witness another player like Messi, said Beckham. The former Real Madrid star claimed that Messi, like Cristiano Ronaldo, was above the rest, but the Portuguese international was not at Messi’s level.

Ronaldo vs Messi debate: David Beckham played against Barcelona in 2013

David Beckham, who is the president of US-based club Inter Miami has opened up on playing against Lionel Messi. The duo faced off in the Champions League in 2013 when Beckham was about to end his career with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Parisians were knocked out on away goals by Barcelona in the quarter-final on a 3-3 aggregate score.

Ronaldo vs Messi debate: David Beckham sheds light on PSG vs Barcelona

David Beckham claimed that PSG played well against Barcelona in both the legs and he was proud of his side’s performance. He asserted that they didn’t lose against the Catalan giants, something that motivated the team further.

David Beckham net worth

Manchester United legend David Beckham is the owner of Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami with its base at the former Lockhart stadium. According to Goal.com, the David Beckham net worth stands at an astonishing $450 million. His wife Victoria Beckham also pockets a sizeable amount from her fashion label.

