Brentford Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Live In India, UK, US?

A high flying Brentford side will next face a stern test against Premier League leaders Chelsea as they will host them at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on October 16.

Ahead of another exciting match in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming details.

Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

TT on... 💬



👏 Ballon d'Or nominees

🏃‍♂️ Squad fitness

🐝 Brentford

➕ more! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 16, 2021

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming, fans can tune into SkyGO. The Brentford vs Chelsea match is scheduled to commence live on Saturday at 5:30 PM British Standard Time (BST).

Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming details in the US

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in the US can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming, fans can tune into FuboTV. The Brentford vs Chelsea match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

'Nobody expects an easy game tomorrow.' 💬



Ready for #BRECHE! 👊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 15, 2021

Brentford vs Chelsea team news

Brentford predicted line-up: David Raya, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos, Christian Norgaard, Frank Onyeka, Mathias Jensen, Rico Henry, Yoane Wissa, Ivan Toney

Chelsea predicted line-up: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Reece James; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Premier League standings update: Chelsea currently lead

After seven matches, Chelsea (16) currently lead the Premier League standings by one point from second-placed Liverpool (15). Meanwhile, Brentford are currently in seventh place with 12 points.