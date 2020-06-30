Brighton Vs Man United Live Streaming, Team News, Premier League Preview

Champions League chasers Manchester United will travel to Brighton and Hove Albion as part of the Premier League fixtures on Matchday 32. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils have continued their rich vein of form post lockdown, unbeaten in both their Premier League fixtures after the restart and will look to claim all three points at The Amex to pile the pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea. Here are the Brighton vs Man United live streaming details, Premier League live match details, Brighton vs Man United team news and predicted line-ups for the clash at The Amex.

Brighton vs Man United live streaming: Brighton vs Man United Premier League live preview

Man United are currently sixth on the Premier League table, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea and three points off fifth-placed Wolves. A win against Brighton will move the Red Devils above Wolves on goal difference and will help them qualify for the Champions League as things stand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side comfortably brushed aside Sheffield United in their last Premier League fixture, before labouring to a 2-1 extra-time win against Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday. The Red Devils are currently on a 14-match unbeaten run across all competitions and are favourites to collect all three points against Brighton on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

Graham Potter's Brighton are six points clear of the relegation zone and irrespective of the result on Tuesday will remain 15th in the Premier League table. The Seagulls have been in impressive form post the lockdown, having defeated Arsenal in dramatic fashion, before clinching a well-deserved draw against third-placed Leicester last week. Brighton suffered a 3-1 defeat when they travelled to Old Trafford in November, with Andreas Periera, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford all getting on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

Brighton vs Man United live streaming: Brighton vs Man United team news

The Brighton vs Man United live match will see Adam Webster miss out due to a hamstring injury. Versatile winger Steven Alzate and Jose Izquierdo are also doubts for the clash due to their respective injuries. On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have most of the first-team squad at his disposal, with only Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe ruled out for the clash.

Brighton vs Man United live streaming: Predicted line-ups

Man United: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial. Brighton: Matthew Ryan; Tariq Lamptey, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Daniel Burn; Yves Bissouma, Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy; Solly March, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

Brighton vs Man United live streaming: How to watch Premier League live in India

Football fans in India can watch Premier League live by tuning into the Star Sports Network. The Brighton vs Man United live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1/HD at 12:40 AM on June 30 (July 1, Wednesday night in India). Fans can also watch the Brighton vs Man United live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app on their phones, or log onto Hotstar's website. For highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Man United, Brighton and the Premier League. Jio subscribers can also watch the Brighton vs Man United live streaming on the Jio TV app on their phones.

Brighton vs Man United live streaming: Brighton vs Man United Premier League live match details

When: Wednesday, June 30, (July 1, 12:45 AM IST for Indian viewers)

Wednesday, June 30, (July 1, 12:45 AM IST for Indian viewers) Where: American Express Community Stadium, Brighton.

American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Where to watch: Star Sports Select, Hotstar, Jio TV.

(Image Courtesy: Premier League Twitter)