Inter Milan Extend Alexis Sanchez's Stay Until Season End, Resume Talks For Permanent Deal

Italian giants Inter Milan have officially extended Alexis Sanchez's contract until the end of the season. The Chile international joined the Nerazzurri last summer on a season-long loan from Manchester United, with the earlier contract set to expire on June 30. However, considering the coronavirus lockdown and the extension of various football leagues and competitions, the striker has agreed to stay put in Italy at least until the completion of the season.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Sanchez Man United return: Inter Milan to extend Alexis Sanchez loan deal

📸 | FOTO



🏠🏆@Alexis_Sanchez già a suo agio nella nuova sede... 🖤💙 (e un saluto a @bambam9oficial 🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱) pic.twitter.com/DAkaTQxxmW — Inter (@Inter) August 29, 2019

Despite extending the Alexis Sanchez loan deal until the end of the season, Di Marzio reports that Antonio Conte is keen on keeping the Chilean forward for an extended period. Inter Milan have begun talks with Man United to extend his loan deal beyond this season. Moreover, the club have also hinted at signing the striker permanently. It is reported that Man United are looking to get rid of Sanchez this summer, citing his hefty wage, amounting to a mammoth £500,000 ($615,000) a week.

Sanchez Man United return: Alexis Sanchez loan to Inter in 2019

Alexis Sanchez, having enjoyed productive stints with Barcelona and Arsenal, failed to live up to the hype at Old Trafford when he joined Man United in 2018. After a brief, season-long stint, the Alexis Sanchez loan rumours sprung up, resulting in a move to Inter Milan. His stats for the Red Devils were dismal, having found the back of the net just twice in the entire season, coupled with four assists across all competitions.

Also Read | Alexis Sanchez buys $2.5 million worth condo in Florida; Inter Miami move on the cards?

Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid to Inter will be official this week. Tomorrow he’ll be in Milano to sign his contract until June 2025. Confirmed. 🤝🇲🇦 @SkySport @DiMarzio #Inter #transfers #Real — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2020

Sanchez Man United return: Negotiations on for Victor Moses

Amid the Alexis Sanchez loan rumours, his stats with Inter Milan and his backup role suggest that he would be happy to continue in Italy. The striker has scored once in 19 games across all competitions, having played a meagre 705 minutes in all. Apart from Alexis Sanchez loan talks, Inter Milan have also begun negotiations with Chelsea to extend Victor Moses' stay until the end of the season. The Nerazzurri have also begun discussions to sign Real Madrid's Achraf Hakimi, who spent the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Also Read | Alexis Sanchez shifts blame on Jose Mourinho, says atmosphere at Man United was unhealthy

Serie A standings amid Sanchez Man United return talks

Inter Milan, after initially threatening Juventus in the Serie A standings, have slipped to third spot. Conte's men have bagged 61 points, while Juventus lead the charts with 69 points. Inter Milan will next play Brescia on Wednesday at San Siro in a bid to move up the ladder.

Also Read | Arsenal asked for Anthony Martial instead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Alexis Sanchez swap

Image courtesy: Inter Milan official website