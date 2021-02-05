Brisbane Roar Vs Melbourne Victory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Preview

Warren Moon's Brisbane Roar will lock horns against Grant Brebner's Melbourne Victory at the Dolphin Oval on Saturday, February 6. The A-League game between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 5:05 PM local time (11:35 AM IST). Here's a look at the Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the game.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory preview

Brisbane Roar are currently second in the A-League standings with nine points from four games. Warren Moon's side have won three games since their only defeat this season against Melbourne City FC in December. Brisbane put Adelaide United to the sword last week with a 3-1 win over Carl Veart's side. A brace from Dylan Wenzell-Halls and a strike from Jay O'Shea sealed the win for the Roar.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Victory have had a poor start to their campaign and are currently in 11th place in the A-League standings. Grant Brebner's side have picked up only four points in as many games and were held to a 0-0 draw against Western United last week. The Melbourne outfit have plenty of work to do in the next few weeks in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory team news, injuries and suspensions

Brisbane Roar have a fully-fit squad heading into the game on Saturday. The Brisbane side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting line-up that came out victorious against Adelaide United.

Melbourne Victory also have no injury concerns ahead of their trip to the Dolphin Oval. However, it remains to be seen whether Grant Brebner will be looking to shuffle his pack at the weekend.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a 3-0 win for the hosts.

A-League live: Where to watch Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory live?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, the Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory live stream will be available on the My Football Live App. Live scores and updates of the game will be available on Twitter.

Image Credits - Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory Instagram