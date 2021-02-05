Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Portuguese Superstar’s Stylish Hairstyles Over The Years

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo turned 36 on Friday, February 5, 2021, and fans flocked social media with wishes for the Juventus superstar. The official top goalscorer in the history of football received wishes from all around the world for his incredible achievements with club and country and with over 259 followers, Ronaldo is also one of the world's leading fashion icons. The Portuguese ace has often mesmerised with his on-field skills as well his awe-inspiring hairstyles. As Ronaldo turns a year older, here's a look back at the veteran forward's stylish hairstyles that set the trend for fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: Matt Peck Pays Homage To Peter Crouch’s Robot Celebration Through Unique Half-marathon

Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Juventus talisman continues to dominate at 36

At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is still regarded as one of the fittest footballers in the sport. The Juventus star is slowly but surely entering the twilight years of his career but is showing no signs on slowing down as he currently leads the Serie A goalscoring charts with 15 strikes to his name. In total, Ronaldo has scored 22 goals for Juventus across all competitions this season as the Bianconeri are in fourth place in the Serie A standings.

He is also Portugal's all-time top goalscorer with 102 international goals for the reigning Euro champions. Ronaldo is only eight international goals behind former Iran striker Ali Daei, who currently holds the world record with 109 international goals to his name.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Journalist Over Query On Unused Gareth Bale Vs Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyles over the years

When Ronaldo first arrived at Manchester United, he had those boyish curls accompanied by blonde streaks. However, a ribbing from his United teammates forced him to change his hairstyle but the curls still remained for a few months.

Image Credits - AP

Ronaldo then brought back the blonde colour but also trimmed his sides during the Euro 2004 with Portugal. It was around this time that Ronaldo's hairstyles became a trend across the world.

Image Credits - AP

The longest that fans have seen Ronaldo's hair was during the 2006-07 season when he was coming into his own in the Premier League. Ronaldo grew a mullet with forward-swept sides before transforming it into a jaw-dropping mohawk over the next few years when he moved to Real Madrid.

Image Credits - premierleague.com

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Slams Referee Andre Marriner For Awarding Match-winning Penalty To Chelsea

Image Credits - AP

At the initial stages of the Euro 2016, Ronaldo also sported a funky new hairstyle with short razor lines on the sides with a spiky top. Portugal went on to win the tournament but Ronaldo sustained an injury in the final.

Image Credits - AP

ALSO READ: Koeman Hits Out At PSG Star Di Maria For 'Lack Of Respect' Following Messi Comments

Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018 and has already sported quite a few different looks over his three years in Turin. One of the most noticeable hairstyles of Ronaldo during his time with the Bianconeri has been his dynamic bun. He later shaved his head after contracting COVID-19 but currently dons a sharp, stylish trim.

Image Credits - Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram