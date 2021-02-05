Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Journalist Over Query On Unused Gareth Bale Vs Chelsea

Jose Mourinho reached an unwanted milestone following Tottenham's 0-1 loss against Chelsea on Thursday night as he lost back-to-back home league games for the first time in his managerial career. Spurs lacked their cutting edge without injured talisman Harry Kane and looked out of sorts after falling behind to Jorginho's 24th-minute penalty. In the second period, Mourinho brought on Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura rather than Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale, who was left as an unused substitute.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Spurs slump to third straight league defeat

Tottenham were poor throughout the game and a first-half penalty from Jorginho proved to be the difference following Eric Dier’s clumsy challenge on Timo Werner. The hosts failed to create much in the absence of Kane and defeat against Thomas Tuchel's Blues saw Spurs lose further ground in the race to qualify for the Champions League. The loss leaves Spurs eighth in the Premier League standings and seven points off the top four.

Meanwhile, Chelsea moved into sixth place, just four points behind Liverpool, who are in fourth. It was Thomas Tuchel's second win in three games at the club since the German replaced Frank Lampard as the head coach at Stamford Bridge. The former England international and Chelsea's club legend was given the sack after a string of poor performances.

Jose Mourinho interview: Spurs boss snaps at reporter over question on Gareth Bale

While speaking to journalist Alison Bender after the game, Mourinho was asked why Gareth Bale didn't feature in the game and the 'Special One' had a spiky response for the reporter. He said, "Good question, but you don’t deserve an answer." He was quizzed about Bale again and replied, "I am trying my best. Gareth is trying his best. Everyone is trying their best".

I asked Jose why he didn’t bring Bale on. He said ‘good question but you don’t deserve an answer’ 😱 pic.twitter.com/Z5ULM94fMu — Alison Bender (@alibendertv) February 4, 2021

Mourinho's reluctance to explain why he kept Bale on the bench appeared to suggest that the Spurs head coach might have lost his faith in the Welshman. Bale's return to north London has been a disastrous one so far. The 31-year-old has made just six Premier League appearances this term, scoring only once, which is a poor return considering the large chunk of his £600,000-a-week salary on his Real Madrid contract Spurs are contributing to.

Image Credits - AP, Alison Bender Twitter