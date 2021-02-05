Matt Peck Pays Homage To Peter Crouch’s Robot Celebration Through Unique Half-marathon

Norwich City fan Matt Peck completed a Peter Crouch-shaped half marathon across west London, much to the amusement of the former England striker. Peck, who completed the run on January 31, 2020 — a day after Crouch turned 40 — passed through several locations that had an impact on the former footballer's life. Crouch appeared to enjoy the tribute by Peck and took to Twitter to post the Norwich fan's unique run.

Matt Peck completes half marathon in the shape of Peter Crouch's goal celebration

On Monday, Matt Peck opted to pay homage to former England striker Peter Crouch, who incidentally turned 40 over the weekend. As part of a challenge set by a small running organisation called 'Secret London Runs', Matt ran 23 km (14 miles) — which is a little longer than a half marathon — and his route on the map resembled an incredibly tall man with long arms. However, it was no coincidence that Peck's run on the map was compared to a tall, lanky man as he completed the run in celebration of Peter Crouch's 40th birthday.

Big fan of Matt’s running route 😂 pic.twitter.com/lFJEYVtGEC — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 4, 2021

It appeared to highlight Crouch doing his 'robot dance' goal celebration. Peck took to Instagram to reveal that he had also stopped at locations that held particular relevance to Crouch's life. Crouch was clearly fond of Peck's half marathon and tweeted, "big fan of Matt's running route" with a laughing emoji. Here are the 7 spots that Peck stopped at during his run:

Liverpool Road, Ealing (in homage to one of Crouch's former clubs as he made 85 appearances for the Reds) Rose Gardens, South Ealing (a reference to Crouch's daughter's name) Drayton Manor High School (a school which Crouch attended) North Ealing Primary School (again, a school which the former England man attended) Samrat (Crouch's favourite curry house) A low bridge (as Crouch is a tall person at six-foot-five) Abbey Road (the iconic west London street famed for a Beatles' album cover shares its name with Crouch's wife)

While speaking to SPORTbible, Peck explained how he ended up doing the Peter Crouch run and claimed that he wasn't a stalker of the former Liverpool star, "I've been spending a lot of time in lockdown coming up with little personal running challenges and learned a lot about Ealing where I live. Now, I'm not a stalker but I knew Peter Crouch grew up in Ealing because he always talks about the Curry House — Samrat — so, I did a little research to pull out some key facts about him, and started plotting a route," he said.

Image Credits - Peter Crouch Twitter, AP