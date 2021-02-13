Brisbane Roar Vs Newcastle Jets Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Brisbane Roar will take on the Newcastle Jets on Matchday 15 of the A-League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:40 PM IST (5:10 PM local time) from the Moreton Daily Stadium, Brisbane on February 14, 2021. Here are the Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets live stream details, where to watch Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets live in India and our Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets prediction.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets team news and preview

After a slow start to their A-League 2021 campaign saw them lose four back to back games, the Newcastle Jets have come back strong. The side won their first match against the Wellington Phoenix by 2-1 before drawing level with the Western Sydney Wanderers with a 1-1 scoreline. The Jets will be coming into this game with some confidence, having defeated Melbourne City FC 1-0 in their last game on February 7. Now undefeated in three matches, the Jets will want to keep their streak going with a win in this game.

Brisbane Roar have had a strong showing this season, recovering well from their first-match 0-1 loss to a 10-man Melbourne City FC. The side won four back to back matches but will be coming into this game having suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Macarthur FC on Tuesday. Brisbane will field a full-strength squad as they look to regain their mojo with a win at home. The Newcastle Jets will be without Ben Kantarovski and John Koutroumbis for this game.

A-League standings

At the halfway point of the tournament, the Central Coast Mariners are currently at the top of the A-League standings with 15 points from 7 games. They are followed by Macarthur FC who have 14 points from 8 games. In third place are the hosts for Sunday's game, Brisbane Roar, who have 12 points from just 6 matches. Brisbane are followed by Western Sydney, 12 points; Sydney FC, 10 points; and Perth Glory, 9 points. In 7th place is the visiting team for this game, the Newcastle Jets who have seven points.

A-League live in India: Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets live stream details

As of now, there will be no official A-League broadcast in India. However, the Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets live stream will be available on the official My Football Youtube channel and app. The live scores for the game will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the A-League and the two teams.

A-League: Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets prediction

According to our Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets prediction, Brisbane Roar will win this match 2-1.

Note: The Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Brisbane Roar Twitter