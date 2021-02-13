Bruno Fernandes Teaches Daughter English In This adorable Video; Man United Fans In Awe

When he's not scoring or assisting for Man United, Bruno Fernandes enjoys spending time with his daughter, Matilde. The Portuguese ace, in a viral video that is doing the rounds on social media, was spotted teaching his young girl the English pronunciations and names of a few animals in pictures, despite not being a native speaker himself. Man United fans were quick to react to the video, with many left in awe of the superstar midfielder's English-speaking skills and his daughter's adorable reactions.

Bruno Fernandes teaches daughter how to pronounce English words

On Friday, Fernandes' wife, Ana Pinho, posted a story of her husband and their daughter on Instagram, in which the Man United star was seen teaching his daughter the names of a few wild animals. Fernandes appeared to point towards an animal on a sheet before instructing his daughter that it was a frog. Matilde adorably copies her father and repeats the name of the animal.

Bruno Fernandes teaching his daughter English 😂🔴 pic.twitter.com/A2095M0Al4 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 12, 2021

Fernandes then points towards a lion before calling out the animal's name. Matilde once again copies her father but Fernandes then corrects Matilde's pronunciation of the word before the youngster says it correctly. She then lets out a roar which Bruno imitates. Man United fans were left in awe over the video in which Bruno was teaching his daughter the pronunciations of a few English words.

On Twitter, one wrote, "Bruno is just perfect. Assisting his daughter at home when he's not assisting Man United players on the field." A second added, "Bruno's English is really good for a Portuguese. He's actually teaching his daughter the right pronunciations of the words despite English not being his first language." A third joked, "Now its time for Bruno to teach Maguire and Lindelof how to defend."

Fernandes has been a revelation for Man United since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January last year. The 26-year-old has already racked up 18 goals and 10 assists for the club this season, helping United to second on the league table. Fernandes will be hoping to add to his tally when United face West Brom at the Hawthorns on Sunday, February 14.

Premier League live: Where to watch West Brom vs Man United live?

In India, the game will telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. The West Brom vs Man United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Bruno Fernandes Instagram