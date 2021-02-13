Cristiano Ronaldo Social Media: First Athlete To Reach 500 MILLION Followers, Who Is Next?

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo continues to set records on and off the pitch as the Portuguese ace became the first person to amass 500 million followers on social media. The 36-year-old phenomenon has over 125 million likes on his official page on Facebook, over 261 million followers on Instagram and 91 million followers on Twitter. Even on YouTube, Ronaldo has over 1.72 million subscribers despite not using his account for the last four years. Reports claim that social media giants Instagram have around 1 billion users which means that around 15% of the platform's users are following Ronaldo.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Video 'The Greatest Era Of Football' Grips Fans: WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo social media milestone: Juventus star amasses 500 million followers online

Earlier on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo broke yet another record, however, this time it was off the field. The Juventus forward enjoys a massive fan following and has become the first person to amass half-a-billion followers on social media. The 5-time UCL champion also has more followers on Instagram than all the 20 Premier League clubs combined. The PL clubs overall have about 160 million followers on Instagram, which is around 100m less than Ronaldo.

ALSO READ: Man United Fan From India Reveals Daughter's Special Act On Beckham's Birthday: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo has now exceeded 500 million cumulative subscribers on social networks.



▪Instagram : 261.7m

▪Facebook : 148m

▪Twitter : 91m



He's the first person to take this step. pic.twitter.com/VDOakuCsBT — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) February 12, 2021

In fact, other than Insta's own personal account with 386m followers, Ronaldo's page is the most followed of anyone in the world. The second-most followed person on Instagram is American singer, Ariana Grande. Ronaldo's eternal rival, Lionel Messi, has over 183m followers on Instagram but the Argentine doesn't have a personal Twitter account. Messi is also dwarfed in the Facebook department as he has not yet reached the 100 million mark.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez has also amassed a massive fanbase with 24 million followers on Instagram. She is also reportedly one of the fastest-growing accounts on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Chinese New Year: How The Football World Sent Wishes For Lunar New Year 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth: Cristiano Ronaldo money from social media

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is a reported £361 million. Ronaldo's career earnings have come through his playing contracts at Man United, Real Madrid and Juventus. However, the star footballer has also made a small fortune through his endorsements and his fan-following on social media.

ALSO READ: Tottenham Star Reveals How Man City Boss Guardiola Comforted Him After Dad’s Tragic Death

Reports from The Sun claim that Ronaldo saw an increase of a reported £3.5m from his Instagram earnings last year in 2019 by pocketing an average of £971,000 per sponsored post. It is believed that Ronaldo has earned a whopping £41.7m from Instagram.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram