Bruno Fernandes Just A Few Steps Away From Becoming A Manchester United Player: Report

Bruno Fernandes is just a few steps away from becoming a Manchester United player. United were eager to sign the Portuguese international. It looks like Bruno Fernandes will be donning the famous red jersey soon. According to reports, Manchester United and Sporting have already agreed on personal terms for Bruno Fernandes. Both the teams are yet to agree on a transfer fee to complete the move. As reported, the chiefs of Sporting Lisbon met with United authorities in England. They have discussed a transfer deal worth £60 million. However, the deal may have certain additions. The Premier League-side can send a player on loan to Sporting as part of the Bruno Fernandes deal.

Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Manchester United looks like a done deal

As reported by The Telegraph, Bruno Fernandes has also agreed to a deal presented by Manchester United. According to rumours, Sporting have turned down Manchester United's offer of sending goalkeeper Joel Pereira to the Portuguese club as part of the deal. Marcos Rojo was another player offered by Manchester United but Sporting Lisbon fear that they cannot match his wages. However, Sporting are aiming to keep Bruno Fernandes till their clash against arch-rivals Benfica on January 17. It means that Bruno Fernandes won't be featuring for Manchester United in their clash against Liverpool on January 19.

Bruno Fernandes spotted leaving Lisbon Portela Airport.



[El bullshito] pic.twitter.com/1bKKhB5NN6 — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) January 15, 2020

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are in desperate need of a midfielder. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are out of action due to injuries. United are currently on the fifth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 34 points in 22 games. Bruno Fernandes looks like a great option for Manchester United and the 25-year-old has proven to be a key player for Sporting Lisbon. Manchester United's fans are awaiting Bruno Fernandes' transfer. The sooner the news breaks out, the better it will be for the club.

