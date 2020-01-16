Inter Milan Get Peculiarly Robbed Off A Clear Goal As VAR Rules Lukaku Off-side

The introduction of VAR in world football has turned out to be a very controversial move for the sport. The rules of VAR are so complicated, especially when it comes to off-side decisions. The new technology has been widely criticized in the English Premier League. It has changed the course of many matches. Serie A, along with EPL, has also experienced a series of bad decisions via VAR. Romelu Lukaku's goal, in Inter Milan's Coppa Italia game against Cagliari, was ruled out for the most unconventional reason.

Also Read | How FC Barcelona Players Reacted To Ernesto Valverde's Sacking

Unreasonable VAR steals Inter Milan's goal

The former Manchester United star completed his brace within just 12 minutes of the game. However, the goal was overturned by VAR. As suggested by VAR's line technology, Romelu Lukaku was marked off-side and Inter got robbed of a clear goal. Romelu Lukaku, who opened his account within 20 seconds of the match, completed his brace in the 49th minute. However, the striker could have finished his hattrick if VAR had not intervened with their bizarre set of rules. Inter Milan went on to win the game 4-1 and entered the quarter-finals of Coppa Italia.

Also Read | Fede Valverde Is SORRY After Controversial Alvaro Morata Foul

Somebody get viewers a microscope

OnLy In ThE pReMiEr LeAgUe 👀



Romelu Lukaku has just had this goal disallowed by VAR for offside 🤔#VAR #Lukaku pic.twitter.com/HHyM9tM6sm — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) January 14, 2020

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Says He's Not 'jealous' Of Liverpool And Manchester City

Romelu Lukaku has been in a stellar form since he moved to Italy from the giants of Premier League. The Belgian striker has netted 14 goals and two assists in Serie A. Romelu Lukaku is second in the list of highest Serie A 2019-20 goalscorers. He is only trailing behind Ciro Immobile. Since the arrival of Antonio Conte, Inter Milan have regained their long lost momentum and they are performing exceptionally well in the league. The Nerazzurri are second in the Serie A points table and are only trailing by 2 points from table-toppers Juventus.

Romelu Lukaku needed just 21 seconds to score for Inter Milan tonight 🔥pic.twitter.com/FJ4ZpDE3yU — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) January 14, 2020

Also Read | Fede Valverde Sees Red For Madrid With One Of The Most CYNICAL Tackles Fans Will Ever See