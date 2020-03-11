Bruno Fernandes Is What James Milner Is To Liverpool: Manchester United Players

Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes has made an immediate impact with the players and the fans alike. The Portuguese midfielder, who signed from Sporting CP for an initial £47 million deal, has helped Manchester United garner some momentum in their chase for the Top 4, with the Red Devils now unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes makes an instant impact at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has made seven appearances for Manchester United since his move in January and has already scored thrice, and has assisted in three more goals. The Old Trafford outfit hasn’t lost since Fernandes’ arrival and the Portuguese international has given the club a massive lift. The attacking midfielder is already a fan favourite and can become one of the Premier League’s top stars.

Since making his debut on 1st February, Bruno Fernandes has been involved in more goals (5) than any other player #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/xx1LaJ2bzc — Premier League (@premierleague) March 9, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's answer to Liverpool's James Milner

According to The Sun, Bruno Fernandes’ teammates have jokingly suggested that the Portuguese star is Manchester United’s answer to Liverpool’s James Milner. James Milner is revered for his no-nonsense attitude and his willingness to battle for his side is quite well known. Bruno Fernandes has already shown signs why he could actually be a steely figure in the Man United dressing room like James Milner is at Liverpool.

Bruno Fernandes refused all offers of gloves and skins to get used to the UK weather

Bruno Fernandes refused all offers of gloves and skins from Manchester United’s kit-men when he joined the club despite the storms and cold in the UK says a report in The Sun. The report adds that Fernandes wants to acclimatise to the British weather as quickly as he can after three years in Portugal. A Manchester United insider revealed that Bruno Fernandes refusal to the gloves and skins was already putting the other lads to shame.

He said that Bruno is another Milner and there were no two ways about it. The Athletic had earlier reported that Bruno Fernandes had requested manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a training session as soon as he completed his transfer, to get up to speed before he trains with the first team.

James Milner's career at Liverpool

James Milner has been monumental for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool since his move to Anfield in 2015. The former England international has been a key figure of Klopp’s Liverpool revolution and lifted the Champions League last season while agonisingly on the Premier League title. Milner is likely to add another Premier League title to his list of honours with Liverpool running away at the top of the league and it would be a crowning jewel in his Liverpool career. If Bruno Fernandes can replicate James Milner’s success for Liverpool, he certainly would have justified his price tag.

