Paul Pogba To Extend Man United Contract After Club's Recent Impressive Form: Report

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to extend his contract with the Premier League outfit, reports in England claim. There have been frequent reports of a possible departure from Old Trafford for the France international. However, recent reports suggest otherwise.

Paul Pogba transfer: Player looks to extend his contract

According to media outlet Sportsmail, Paul Pogba wishes to extend his stay with Man United. The report suggests that the midfielder understands his future lies at Old Trafford, despite frequent 'Paul Pogba transfer rumours' linking him to Real Madrid or a return to Juventus. Pogba is reported to be happy with United’s recent form and has set his eyes on a return to the first-team squad after being sidelined due to an injury. The player's contract runs until 2022.

Paul Pogba Man United deal to be extended after Bruno Fernandes' impact

Paul Pogba believes that he could still play a major role at Man United once he is deemed fit to play for the Red Devils. The player is reported to be impressed with the club’s recent form, and largely so, with the impact that Bruno Fernandes has had on the team. The World Cup winner feels that he could form a formidable partnership with the Portuguese international in the midfield.

Paul Pogba transfer: Midfielder has been injured since September 2019

Paul Pogba has been out of the squad since September last year after he sustained an injury against Arsenal. He underwent surgery to get rid of his ankle issues and is currently recovering.

Manchester United have been in great form recently and are yet to be beaten in their last 10 games across all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side defeated Manchester City on Sunday courtesy of goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay. Solskjaer has become the first manager to triumph in three derby fixtures played in a single season across all competitions.

Manchester United are fifth on the Premier League points table. Solskjaer’s side have bagged 45 points in 29 games. They will next play against LASK in the Round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

