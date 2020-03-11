How To Watch Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid In India? Champions League Live Telecast India

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face each other in a Round of 16 clash in the Champions League this week. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live match is scheduled to be played at Anfield on March 11, 2020 (March 12, 1:30 AM IST). Keep reading to find out the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details and how to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live telecast in India.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streaming: Preview

"Welcome to Anfield" is what Jurgen Klopp said after his side lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the first leg of Champions League 2019-20. And Diego Simeone will surely take the German's words seriously as beating Liverpool in their own backyard has proven to be a tall order over the years. The defending Champions League winners overturned Barcelona's three-goal lead in the Champions League 2018-19 semi-final at Anfield.

This time Liverpool are just trailing by one goal. However, Atletico Madrid are solid in their defensive department and as it stands, Diego Simeone has never lost a Champions League eliminator against a side which does not feature Cristiano Ronaldo on the field. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will have their work cut out for them at Anfield as a stern test against Atletico Madrid awaits the Premier League champions-elect.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streaming: How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live telecast in India (Broadcast)

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streaming will be broadcast on the Sony ESPN network. The Sony ESPN network is the official broadcast partner for the Champions League live telecast in India.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streaming: How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream online.

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streaming will take place on Sony LIV.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream online: Full squads

Liverpool full squad

Liverpool: Alisson, Adrian, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Tony Gallacher, Thomas Clayton, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lewis, Divock Origi, Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Thomas Hill

Atletico Madrid full squad

Antonio Adan, Jan Oblak, Alex Dos Santos, Jose Gimenez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Vitolo, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Rodrigo Riquelme, Manu Sánchez, Ricard Sanchez Sendra, Thomas, Koke, Joao Félix, Saul Níguez, Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Antonio Moya, Óscar Clemente, Álvaro Morata, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco, Sergio Camello, Darío Poveda, German Valera.

