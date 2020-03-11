PSG V Dortmund Live Streaming Details, Team News And Champions League Schedule

With a spot in the Champions League quarter-final at stake, Borussia Dortmund head to the Parc des Princes this week for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 game against PSG. Two big games are lined-up for tonight as Atletico Madrid will travel to Liverpool and PSG will host Dortmund. Erling Haaland was too much to handle for Neymar and co in the first leg. However, Thomas Tuchel's men have an away goal advantage for this leg and will look to capitalize on their momentum. Both sides are lethal in attacking transitions and fans can expect a number of goals in the clash.

PSG vs Dortmund live streaming details

Competition: Champions League 2019-20 Date and Time: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, (Thursday morning 1:30 AM IST) Venue: Parc des Princes Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV

Game on 👊



🆚 PSG

🏆 Champions League

🏟 Parc des Princes

🗓 3/11/20

⏰ 4:00 PM ET / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST pic.twitter.com/DBnl2Vk2Cz — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 10, 2020

PSG vs Dortmund live streaming: How to watch PSG vs Dortmund UCL Live

Viewers around India can tune into the Sony ESPN network to watch PSG vs Dortmund live stream. For viewers who want to watch the match online, they can use the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Champions League live: PSG vs Dortmund Full Squads

UCL live: PSG Full Squad

Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga

Champions League live: Dortmund Full Squad

Roman Burki, Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlagel, Marwin Hitz, Manuel Akanji, Achrat Hakimi, Marcel Schmelzer, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Leonardo Balerdi, Dan-Axel Zagaddou, Nico Schulz, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Raphaael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Axel Witsel, Tobias Raschl, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Mario Gotze