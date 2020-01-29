Bruno Fernandes Is On Cloud Nine After Finishing Big Manchester United Move

Manchester United's fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The club has finally sealed the deal for Bruno Fernandes. Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have reportedly agreed for a £68 million move for Bruno Fernandes. The 25-year-old midfielder will soon land in Manchester for his medicals at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes was smiling on his way to Manchester as his friend Carolina Deslandes posted a photo of him with an 'aeroplane' emoji.

Bruno Fernandes transfer

Soon after the news of the Fernandes deal broke out, a video started circulating on social media which showed the midfielder getting interviewed by Portuguese broadcaster SIC. Bruno Fernandes was questioned about joining Manchester United. When asked if it was his wish to move to the Premier League, Fernandes said, "It always was."

Bruno Fernandes confirming he always wanted a move to the Premier League 🇾🇪 #mufc #BrunoFernandes #TransferNews [SIC] pic.twitter.com/ogpkoXSaRA — Forever United 🇾🇪❤️ (@ForeverUnited87) January 29, 2020

Discussing Bruno Fernandes

Could Bruno Fernandes' move to Manchester United be a Jorge Mendes masterclass? 🎩✨@SkyKaveh explains all the latest as the Portuguese playmaker closes in on a move to Old Trafford...#TransferTalk pic.twitter.com/gzsGUHdA2F — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 29, 2020

As reported by The Guardian, Bruno Fernandes have agreed on a four-and-a-half-year contract with the option of an extra year. He will earn around £70,000 per week. There are also some attractive bonuses included in the deal.

