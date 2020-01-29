The Debate
Bruno Fernandes Is On Cloud Nine After Finishing Big Manchester United Move

Football News

As reported by The Guardian, Bruno Fernandes has agreed on a four-and-a-half-year contract with the option of an extra year. Keep reading for more information.

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The club has finally sealed the deal for Bruno Fernandes. Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have reportedly agreed for a £68 million move for Bruno Fernandes. The 25-year-old midfielder will soon land in Manchester for his medicals at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes was smiling on his way to Manchester as his friend Carolina Deslandes posted a photo of him with an 'aeroplane' emoji. 

Also Read | Newcastle United Set For Saudi Takeover, Bid Rumoured To Be Around £340 Million

Bruno Fernandes transfer

Soon after the news of the Fernandes deal broke out, a video started circulating on social media which showed the midfielder getting interviewed by Portuguese broadcaster SIC. Bruno Fernandes was questioned about joining Manchester United. When asked if it was his wish to move to the Premier League, Fernandes said, "It always was." 

Also Read | Jesse Lingard Scores After 366 Days, Man Utd Fans React To End Of Goal Drought

Discussing Bruno Fernandes

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Black Mamba

As reported by The Guardian, Bruno Fernandes have agreed on a four-and-a-half-year contract with the option of an extra year. He will earn around £70,000 per week. There are also some attractive bonuses included in the deal. 

Also Read | Real Madrid Called David Silva For Years, Man City Star Never Considered Joining Them

 

