Bruno Fernandes, Karim Benzema Win POTM Awards In Premier League, LaLiga Respectively

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema have been named the Player of the Month in Premier League and LaLiga respectively. Both, Manchester United and Real Madrid have endured a great run of form since their respective leagues restarted after the coronavirus-induced hiatus. Manchester United registered five wins in six games (1 Draw) since the re-start, while Real Madrid have managed to bag wins in all the seven games. Bruno Fernandes and Karim Benzema have been a focal point for their sides and were central to their success in June.

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Bruno Fernandes awarded Premier League POTM for June

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 14 of Manchester United's goals since the time he joined the club at the end of January. The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder scored three goals in the month of June. Manchester United are currently on an unbeaten run of 14 games and their 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Thursday brought them closer to fourth-placed Leicester City in the Premier League table. Manchester United are just a point below Leicester City and have a strong chance of securing a Champions League spot for next season.

EA Sports FIFA POTM: Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM

Also Read | Real Madrid Signed Zinedine Zidane For A Then-world Record Fee Of €76m OTD 19 Years Ago

EA Sports FIFA POTM: Karim Benzema awarded LaLiga POTM for June

Real Madrid are currently on the top of the LaLiga table and have a one-point lead over defending champions, Barcelona. Karim Benzema scored a total of three goals for Real Madrid in June and has been prolific in their seven games and seven wins since the restart. Karim Benzema has scored a total of 17 goals and provided 7 assists in LaLiga this season.

Also Read | Hector Bellerin Plants The First 3,000 Seeds As Promised After Arsenal Win Over Wolves

Also Read | Juventus Boss Sarri Claims He 'only Fights With Gonzalo Higuain' And No One Else At Club

Fans react to Bruno Fernandes winning Premier League POTM

Back to back, you love to see it 😊 pic.twitter.com/Uq3jTd7I6U — LKG (@UtdLG) July 10, 2020

It's funny when you see the replies and it's filled with Arsenal fans crying because they don't know what it feels to have a great player on the team 😭 — El Profésor (@karruser) July 10, 2020

Fans react to Karim Benzema winning LaLiga POTM

Nobody can complain about that, the bloke has been unbelievable since the return. — Daniel Dowle (@DowleBFC) July 10, 2020

anything else bar benzema and ramos is wrong — 🇲🇦 (@EdenHazardLW7) July 10, 2020

Benzuuuuuuu😍😍 — Behind The Scene (@Its_karishma) July 10, 2020

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

(Cover image source: Fernandes and Benzema Instagram)