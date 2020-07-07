Juventus Boss Sarri Claims He 'only Fights With Gonzalo Higuain' And No One Else At Club

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri revealed that Gonzalo Higuain is the only player he fights with in the Juventus squad. Maurizio Sarri revealed the same after rumours surrounding his feud with Cristiano Ronaldo started doing the rounds in recent weeks. The Italian manager said that Gonzalo Higuain needs 'pampering one day and beating against a wall the next'. Maurizio Sarri has managed Higuain at three different clubs - Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus. Gonzalo Higuain has enjoyed his best season while playing for Sarri in which he scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A games in 2015-16 at Napoli.

Maurizio Sarri on his relationship with Higuain

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri, in his recent press conference, revealed that he shares a very unique relationship with the Argentine frontman. The former Chelsea manager said, "I always read that I fight with everyone when actually the only person I fight with is Gonzalo Higuain." The Juventus manager further added that Gonzalo Higuain needs an aggressive talking to in order to bring out the best in him. "Mentally he's fine but physically I don't know how much he can take because he's been on and off lately."

"He needs pampering one day and beating against a wall the next! When he's feeling down, he needs caring for. When he's on a high, he must be brought down a peg because he can get too carried away," added the Juventus manager while talking about his relationship with Gonzalo Higuain. Juventus are currently top of the Serie A table with 75 points to their name. The Bianconeri have managed to win 24 out of the 30 games played in the Serie A season (Draws 3, Losses 3).

Juventus will next face AC Milan in their league clash and will hope to win the game to maintain the pole position in Serie A table. AC Milan vs Juventus live is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7 (July 8, 1:15 AM IST).

(Image Courtesy: Juventus Instagram)