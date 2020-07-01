Bruno Fernandes Links Up With Paul Pogba To Score Stunner Vs Brighton; Watch

Manchester United have been in top form post-lockdown as they continue to push for a place in the top four in the league. The Premier League restart was greeted by the Red Devils with delight as star players Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba returned from their respective long-term injuries to help fight for Man United's cause. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes and his instant impact had fans drooling over a potential Bruno and Pogba link up, and the star midfielders haven't disappointed, adding another impressive showing to their list during Man United vs Brighton on Tuesday.

Bruno Fernandes goals: Bruno and Pogba link up to score Man United's second against Brighton

Manchester United romped to a commanding 3-0 win over Brighton at The Amex thanks to a brace from January signing Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfield maestro, along with Paul Pogba helped the Red Devils dominate possession in the first half, with Fernandes teeing up youngster Mason Greenwood to score United's first in the game. The Bruno and Pogba link up was there for all to see, with the duo exchanging passes time and again on the edge of the Brighton penalty area, and Bruno Fernandes hitting the post with his shot off a Paul Pogba pass. It wasn't long before the duo combined to get on the scoresheet, with Paul Pogba's inch-perfect pass setting up Bruno Fernandes for the final flourish as the midfielder blasted one into the bottom corner to put United 2-0 ahead.

Bruno Fernandes goals: Midfielder scores twice as Red Devils romp to 3-0 win

An inspired performance from Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood helped Manchester United to a comfortable 3-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side attacked relentlessly in the first half and reaped the rewards 16 minutes into the Man United vs Brighton contest, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka assisting young Greenwood's powerful left-foot strike to put United in front. The Bruno and Pogba link up threatened the Brighton defence with the Portuguese hitting the post on one occasion, before recreating the exact same move to put United 2-0 ahead, with Bruno Fernandes getting on the scoresheet this time. The former Sporting Lisbon captain added his second of the game with a sumptuous volley in the second half to put the game to bed, as Manchester United move to fifth, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

(Image Credits: Manchester United Twitter)