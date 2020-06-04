Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes Practice Free-kicks Together, Man United Fans Go Wild

Premier League players returned to contact training this week, but will not be made to self-isolate unless they have spent more than 15 minutes in direct company with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The Premier League return brings in a fresh air of optimism for Manchester United fans, who are eager to see the midfield duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes play together for the first time. Pogba has missed nearly the entirety of the 2019-20 season so far due to injury, while Fernandes has already made a mark at Old Trafford despite starring in only a handful of games since his transfer in January.

Paul Pogba Bruno Fernandes training: Manchester United fans ecstatic for Premier League return

The hard work continues at the Aon Training Complex 💪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 2, 2020

It appears Manchester United fans can hardly wait for June 17, when Premier League action will return for the first time in three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The three-month absence means manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will able to call on the service of his entire squad, including Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, who both suffered season-ending injuries during the course of the campaign. The return of the two academy graduates will be a major boost to the Red Devils, as they will pair up with new signing Bruno Fernandes for the first time since his arrival in January. The former Sporting Lisbon captain has quickly endeared himself to the Old Trafford faithful, and fans are keen to see how Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will fit together in Solskjaer's midfield.

Hard work pays dividends. Letsss gooo💪❤ — 🔰Aditya Vinod🔰 (@aditya1373) June 2, 2020

We need to see Paul doing what he does with the ball — Ganja farmer🇯🇲 (@MatengaMunya) June 2, 2020

This brings tears into my eyes!!!letssssss goooooooo!!!! — abdul_wahab (@Awafm3) June 2, 2020

BRUNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



POGBAAAAAAAAAAAAAA



PASTOR FREDDDD



TONYYYYYYYYYYYYY



MAGIC MATAAAAAAAAA — RaiderNation (@manushazu88) June 2, 2020

In a bid to further increase curiosity amongst their fans, Manchester United shared a Paul Pogba Bruno Fernandes training video, where the midfield duo practise set pieces ahead of the Premier League return. The video at first featured the entire squad involved in multiple training drills, before playing a training ground match. After the match, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes proceeded to sharpen their free-kicks, with both midfielders aiming to score from distance. The duo showcased their creative prowess and scored from the range, and it will be interesting to see who will take the set pieces when the duo takes the field together for Manchester United.

The return of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford along with the emergence of new signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo could be a major boost to United's hopes of ending the season on a high in three competitions. Solskjaer's men were three points off the top four in the Premier League when play was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. The Red Devils are also in the hunt for silverware in the FA Cup and Europa League, which UEFA hopes to complete in August.

