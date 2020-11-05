Bruno Fernandes Lost Possession 34 TIMES Vs Istanbul Basaksehir, Fans Suspect 'problem'

Man United suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat in their Champions League Group H encounter against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. It was a night to forget for everyone associated with the club but arguably none more so than Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes. The 26-year-old lost the ball a total of 34 times against the Turkish giants, which added up to Fernandes losing possession for United once every three minutes during the game.

Bruno Fernandes possession stats for Man United in shambolic UCL defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir

Ever since Bruno Fernandes arrived at Man United from Sporting CP in the January transfer window, he has been a revelation for the 20-time English champions. The Portuguese playmaker helped the club to a third-place finish in the league last term and has already racked up five goals and three assists for United this season. Fernandes has been United's standout player since joining the club but had a far from eye-catching performance at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Wednesday.

Paul Scholes laying into Paul Pogba for underperforming - what is wrong with people here.

Bruno Fernandes lost the ball 34 times that game.



THIRTY FOUR. — Rambo (@RamboFYI) November 4, 2020

Fernandes' woeful display against Istanbul Basaksehir was highlighted by the fact that he lost possession a total of 34 times on the pitch. He failed to create a single chance during the game, completed only seven of his 14 long passes and had a solitary shot on target. Fernandes also had a 72% pass completion rate, the lowest among the Man United players, alongside Anthony Martial.

When Fernandes' shocking stats were revealed on social media, Man United fans had plenty to say, with some claiming that the 26-year-old may be struggling with his form. One wrote, "I feel Bruno may be struggling with his form a bit. He was completely off against Arsenal and struggled to create anything against a weak side as well now." Another added, "Bruno lost the ball 34 TIMES against last night, can't believe he's performing at such a low level."

As good as Bruno Fernandes was during Project Restart, he's been so ineffective this season -- too often trying to play the Hollywood pass or a ridiculous flick and giving the ball away when a simple pass would suffice. Compare that with Van de Beek's efficiency under pressure. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) November 4, 2020

Bruno Fernandes didn't even attempt this pass. A few months back he attempts it every single time. pic.twitter.com/uMvYvxwcUN — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 5, 2020

Bruno Fernandes gave the ball away a staggering 34 times... OVERRATED! https://t.co/Bq5qzISqIe — giorgos_kyriakides (@giorgos_kyriaki) November 4, 2020

A third went on to explain that the congested fixtures might be taking a toll on Fernandes. "Bruno needs a break, he's been doing everything for us of late and playing so much football is also tiresome." Bruno Fernandes has played the bulk of fixtures for the Red Devils since joining in January, with Solskjaer often bemoaning a lack of quality on the bench last season. That, though, has been rectified this summer with the arrival of Donny van de Beek. The former Ajax man was impressive after coming on in this week's defeat, with many calling for Bruno Fernandes to be rested amid a tough fixture list.

Image Credits - Man United Instagram