Former Liverpool Star MOCKS Man United After Historic Champions League Win

Manchester United's struggling campaign was further bruised in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Red Devils conceded their first defeat in European club competition this season against Istanbul Basaksehir away in Turkey. Former Liverpool player Martin Skrtel delivered a commanding performance for the hosts, following which he mocked the English heavyweights.

Martin Skrtel's epic taunt after surprising Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United outcome

Skrtel was on top of his game when he came up against Man United on Wednesday. The former Liverpool defender made a total of four tackles, three clearances and five interceptions, the most by any player in the game. He played a key role in his side's victory against Man United, helping the Turkish side bag three points.

Martin Skrtel:



"It’s our first win in the Champions League ever, we wish we could play Manchester United every week."



Is right, Skrtel 😂 pic.twitter.com/pmzznmjCTT — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 4, 2020

Following his side's victory, Skrtel appeared to mock Man United. The 35-year-old defender, who spent nine seasons at Anfield, could not hide his happiness on winning the first Champions League game in the club's history. Speaking to the media after the game, he asserted, "It's our first win in the Champions League ever, wish we could play Manchester United every week."

Solskjaer sacked reports re-emerge after Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United

Demba Ba opened the scoring to guide his team towards a historic victory in the Champions League. Ferencavros caught the travelling side cold at the back, which culminated in Demba Ba's strike in the 12th minute. Istanbul saw their lead double before half-time when Edin Visca's thunderous strike left Dean Henderson hapless.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side pull a goal back instantly, with Anthony Martial's thunderous header in the 43rd minute. But Man United failed to regain their momentum in the second half and went on to lose the tie. Man United's struggle in front of goal could be comprehended from the fact that the Turkish side managed more shots on target. Meanwhile, Solskjaer's future at Old Trafford looks uncertain, now more than ever.

Man United to host Istanbul Basaksehir on November 24

Despite the defeat, Man United are top in the Champions League Group H standings, following two successive victories in the previous games - against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RB Leipzig. Man United will host Istanbul Basaksehir in their next Champions League fixture that is slated to be played on November 24.

Image courtesy: Istanbul Basaksehir Instagram