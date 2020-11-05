Chicharito Pulls Off LeBron James Celebration After Scoring For LA Galaxy; Watch Video

LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez hasn’t had the best of starts since making the move to LA Galaxy from Sevilla this year. Chicharito has managed just two goals in 11 appearances for the club, with the forward struggling to show the goal-scoring prowess he has shown over the years. However, despite his poor start, Chicharito was the star of the show during the LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders game, as he scored a goal and following it up with LeBron James’ iconic “Silencer” celebration.

MLS scores: LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders summary

The LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders game finished 1-1, with Seattle Sounders scoring a late equalizer to snatch a point. It was Chicharito who gave his side the lead 12 minutes from time with an exceptional goal. The attacker collected a pass from Cristian Pavon in the opposition half, before driving at the Seattle Sounders defence.

The 32-year-old then nutmegged a player before playing a sumptuous one-two with his teammate. Chicharito then showed tremendous composure to find the back of the net with a great finish. The forward had another chance to put the game to bed later on but failed to convert after the Mexican lost his footing and slipped at the last moment.

However, Chicharito’s happiness was short-lived, with Seattle Sounders netting an equalizer in stoppage time to make sure the game ended at 1-1. With LA Galaxy failing to win and other results not going their way, the side is now out of the running for this year’s playoff positions. Chicharito will now have a chance to add to his tally when the club faces Vancouver Whitecaps next week. You can check out the Chicharito MLS highlights here.

Chicharito performs iconic LeBron James celebration after scoring

In addition to getting back on the scoresheet, Chicharito grabbed headlines with his special goalscoring celebration. After the Mexican gave his side the lead, the forward was seen imitating NBA star LeBron James’ iconic “Silencer” celebration. Many fans reacted to Chicharito’s gesture online as they suggested that the basketballer would be proud to see another Los Angeles player perform the celebration.

Then hurt the hammy after doing it 😂😂 — d®️ei (@drei4trey) November 5, 2020

First goal in 10 years congratulations chicha — Pastor Magana (@Taco_Magana) November 5, 2020

Others hilariously trolled Chicharito for imitating LeBron James, as they asked the forward to start scoring more before copying the NBA star’s celebration. A fan also pointed out to Chicharito’s recent fitness record, as he joked that the Mexican may have pulled his hamstring while performing the celebration.

