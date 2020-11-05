Pirlo Unhappy With Juventus Players Despite Winning 4-1 Away In The Champions League

Italian champions Juventus were back in their groove in the Champions League, more so with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo following his recovery from COVID-19. The Bianconeri humiliated Ferencvaros on Matchday 3, netting four times to register three points. Their performance, however, hasn't impressed manager Andrea Pirlo, who believes his side are being egotistical.

Champions League results: Juventus dominate Ferencvaros

Juventus succeeded in dusting off the criticism following the defeat against Barcelona the previous week. Alvaro Morata was in sublime form and ended up bagging two goals on Wednesday. Paulo Dybala also bagged a goal to make it three goals for the Old Lady.

Moreover, Ferencvaros centre-back Lasha Dvali netted an own goal while defending a scintillating shot from Dybala. Franck Boli bagged a consolation goal in the final minute of the game, but could not cut down the deficit at the Puskas Arena. Although Ronaldo failed to make it to the scoresheet, he did assist Morata's second goal of the night.

Andrea Pirlo unimpressed with Juventus' display

The comfortable victory hasn't quite impressed Pirlo. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after his side's victory, the Italian footballing great insisted the team played well but could have done much better. "We made a lot of mistakes down to complacency, so we need to improve. I talk to my players a lot, but they make the choices when they are on the pitch. They could’ve been less egotistical and killed off the game earlier."

Pirlo, when asked about subbing off Arthur earlier in the game, revealed that the Brazilian midfielder was unwell. He fell ill and was nauseous since the start of the game. Pirlo planned on bringing him off by the 20th minute, but the former Barcelona star wanted to complete the first half.

Juventus Champions League standings: Turin outfit placed second in the group

Arthur was replaced by Rodrigo Bentancur during the break. The manager also complained about Arthur's positioning in the game. The midfielder should have played upwards a bit, but his lack of breath forced him to play deeper, said Pirlo, who is in his debut season as manager at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus occupy the second spot in the Champions League standings in their group, only behind Barcelona. The Italian giants have racked up six points from two victories. The Juventus fixtures suggest that they will host Ferencvaros next in the Champions League on November 24.

